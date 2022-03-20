Major banks under pressure to lead the way in reducing impact of climate change
20 March 2022 - 00:00
Africa's biggest lender, Standard Bank, this week announced plans to achieve net zero carbon emissions from its operations by 2040 and from its portfolio of financed emissions by 2050, joining global banks that have moved to mitigate the impact of climate change...
