No clouds on the horizon for Sun International
Gaming and hospitality group says it has weathered worst of Covid storm
20 March 2022 - 00:00
Sun International, which owns Sun City and the Wild Coast Sun, believes it is in a strong financial position to weather whatever storms may come, including a fifth wave of the pandemic and a possible surge in inflation driven by the Ukraine war. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.