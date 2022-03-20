Tech firms in overdrive for African skills
Continent-wide leadership initiative will provide customised career advancement, mentorships and learnerships
20 March 2022 - 00:00
New initiatives and skills platforms put together by technology companies promise to match a global shortage of talent with a massive need for jobs across Africa...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.