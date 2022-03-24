×

Business

Russia remainers say leaving would hand Putin an easy win

Diminishing number choose to stay on

27 March 2022 - 00:00 By Corinne Gretler, Angelina Rascouet, Andy Hoffman and Matthew Boyle

Moves by Nestlé and Renault to scale back their Russian businesses leave a dwindling handful of holdouts resisting the corporate exodus. Those companies, while decrying the invasion of Ukraine, insist staying put is the least bad option...

