Business

Thungela steams ahead on high coal price but plans to diversify

Company looks to a future when demand for coal shrinks

Dineo Faku Senior Reporter
27 March 2022 - 00:00

Thungela Resources, the JSE- and London Stock Exchange-listed coal producer, plans to acquire coal operations outside SA and expand into other commodities in the next 10 years to diversify as pressure mounts on companies to reduce exposure to fossil fuels...

