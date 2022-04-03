×

Business

AdvTech takes fight for university status to court

Private education provider asks court to compel minister of higher education and training to publish criteria for colleges to be recognised as universities.

03 April 2022 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO

Private education group AdvTech is taking the minister of higher education and training to court in a bid to force him to reveal the criteria for college institutions to officially gain university status.   ..

