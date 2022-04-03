AdvTech takes fight for university status to court
Private education provider asks court to compel minister of higher education and training to publish criteria for colleges to be recognised as universities.
03 April 2022 - 00:00
Private education group AdvTech is taking the minister of higher education and training to court in a bid to force him to reveal the criteria for college institutions to officially gain university status. ..
