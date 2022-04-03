Telkom still trying to roll clock back on 3G
03 April 2022 - 00:03
The next two weeks will determine whether Telkom is able to roll back the clock to an era when instant communications depended entirely on something called a landline and to a time when Telkom controlled all landlines in SA...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.