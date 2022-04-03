Newsmaker
The unhelpful mindset of the public service a brake on growth: Sacci boss Alan Mukoki
03 April 2022 - 00:00
Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce & Industry, says the official unemployment rate climbing to a record 35.3% is “a ticking time bomb” threatening “not only the existence of our businesses, but the republic itself as we know it”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.