Renergen’s Free State helium project balloons
Tetra4 project near Virginia is set to put the group — and SA — on the global stage as it targets supplying as much as 15%-20% of the chemical element, a key ingredient in the manufacture of computer ships and mobile phones
10 April 2022 - 00:00
When Renergen CEO Stefano Marani and COO Nick Mitchell acquired the petroleum production rights on a farm in the Free State for $1 in 2013, little did they know it would turn into the R5bn market cap company it is today. ..
