Russia's war on Ukraine could hit SA's agricultural exports
Both countries buy millions of cartons of fruit annually
10 April 2022 - 00:00
Farmers are looking for new markets for the millions of cartons of citrus fruits, pears and prunes that they export to Ukraine and Russia, to mitigate possible financial losses as a result of the conflict between the two countries. ..
