Woolies needs to home in on SA
Group urged to focus on local problems in fashion, beauty and home
10 April 2022 - 00:00
Woolworths' Australian business David Jones, reportedly up for sale, is not the retailer's only problem. Analysts say the JSE-listed group needs to focus on its South African operations, especially the struggling fashion, beauty and home (FBH) business — and jettison the Australian department store. ..
