Sibanye-Stillwater’s wage talks just got tougher on threat of secondary strike
NUM and Amcu take fight to miner’s platinum operations
17 April 2022 - 00:00
Platinum wage negotiations at Sibanye-Stillwater this year are expected to be especially tough after majority unions at the group’s gold mines unveiled plans for a secondary strike to up the ante in their fight for higher wages...
