Ukraine war creates supply crisis for European cosmetics makers
The $500bn global cosmetics sector is grappling with fallout from the war
17 April 2022 - 00:00
European perfume and cosmetics makers face shortages of paper, glass and some key oils and alcohols, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine adds further disruptions to the supply chains for beauty products, driving prices higher amid robust demand...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.