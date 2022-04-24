Container freight backlog at Durban sees cargo rerouted to other ports
Damage caused by KZN floods will take months to repair
24 April 2022 - 00:00
With no immediate end in sight to the backlogs at the Durban port in the wake of devastating floods, cargo is being shifted to ports in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape...
