Business

‘Bounce Back’ billions on offer​

New and improved helping hand extended to SMEs battered by riots, floods and global pandemics

01 May 2022 - 00:00 By NICK WILSON and DINEO FAKU

A R15bn credit guarantee scheme to help small and medium businesses recover from the ravages of Covid-19, the July 2021 riots and recent flooding in KwaZulu-Natal has been welcomed, but some say it may be too late for some businesses...

