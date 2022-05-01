BT 0105 Page 2 brief: 86 words: Kellogg's takes UK government to court over new sugar rules
01 May 2022 - 00:00
Kellogg's is taking the British government to court over new rules that would limit the display of its cereals in stores because of their high sugar content.
New rules mean food and drink high in fat, salt or sugar cannot be featured at checkouts and aisle-ends in stores. Kellogg's, whose brands include Coco Pops, said the formula measuring the nutritional value of cereals was wrong.
The department of health & social care declined to comment on the Kellogg's case but said obesity costs the government £6bn (R119.8bn) a year.
Reuters
