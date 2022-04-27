×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

BT 0105 page 2 economy: Supply-chain bottlenecks easing, says major shipping firm

Company forecasts that 'in the second half, everything will become smooth'

01 May 2022 - 00:00 By Cindy Wang and Yvonne Man

Port bottlenecks that have increased supply-chain congestion because of the war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China may be showing signs of easing, according to one of the world’s biggest shipping companies...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Communication and advertising body expands its membership base Business Times
  2. Vodacom Business to keep accelerating government’s digitalisation journey Business Times
  3. Consider these steps when implementing data and analytics capability in your ... Business Times
  4. EOH sets target date for taking former executives to court Business
  5. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa