BT 0105 Page 6 Newsmaker: Thandi Tobias on the need for the government to practise what it is starting to preach

Newsmaker: Thandi Tobias on the need for the government to practise what it is starting to preach

Brand SA boss says a dearth of corruption prosecutions is not helping the country's image

Brand SA (BSA) chair Thandi Tobias says government messaging about SA respecting the rule of law and being open for business is being undermined by a lack of action against crime and corruption and too few prosecutions...