CEO's R300m pay packet a new flashpoint in Sibanye strike
Union threatens to take gold strike into platinum sector as both sides dig in
01 May 2022 - 00:00
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman's R300m pay package in 2021 is expected to complicate wage negotiations with workers at the company’s Kloof, Driefontein and Beatrix gold mines, whose strike for higher wages is now in its second month...
