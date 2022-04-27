China locks down ‘bauble city’ in blow to supply chains
01 May 2022 - 00:00
The city of Yiwu in eastern China, which exports everything from Christmas baubles to US presidential campaign merchandise, was put into lockdown on Wednesday, the latest blow to global supply chains from the country’s battle to stamp out the coronavirus. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.