×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

China locks down ‘bauble city’ in blow to supply chains

01 May 2022 - 00:00 By Bloomberg News

The city of Yiwu in eastern China, which exports everything from Christmas baubles to US presidential campaign merchandise, was put into lockdown on Wednesday, the latest blow to global supply chains from the country’s battle to stamp out the coronavirus.  ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Communication and advertising body expands its membership base Business Times
  2. EOH sets target date for taking former executives to court Business
  3. Consider these steps when implementing data and analytics capability in your ... Business Times
  4. Standard Bank helps small businesses crowdfund to get back on their feet Business Times
  5. JOB ADS | QatarEnergy is hiring Careers

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa