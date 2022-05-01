Musk told banks he will rein in Twitter pay, make money from tweets — sources
Billionaire has tweeted about eliminating the salaries of Twitter's board directors
01 May 2022 - 00:00
Elon Musk told banks that agreed to help fund his $44bn (about R700bn) acquisition of Twitter that he could crack down on executive and board pay at the social media company in a push to slash costs, and would develop new ways to monetise tweets, three people familiar with the matter said...
