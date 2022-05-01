PPI shoots up as supply constraints weigh
Producer price inflation has climbed to 11.9% in March, the highest it’s been since 2013
01 May 2022 - 00:00
The rise in producer price inflation to the highest level since 2013 has come as little surprise given escalating costs amid constraints in supply chains caused by the war in Ukraine, say experts...
