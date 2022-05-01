Twitter user growth rises but weak sales highlight Musk challenges
Company has had struggles with internal dysfunction, indecision and lack of accountability
01 May 2022 - 00:25
Twitter this week reported revenue and ad sales that fell short of expectations and were depressed by the war in Ukraine, laying out the challenges billionaire Elon Musk will face if he takes over the social media company...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.