Green light for Implats to buy RBPlat, but Northam not out the running
Competition Commission approves the takeover but it's not a done deal yet
08 May 2022 - 00:00
The Competition Commission’s go-ahead for Impala Platinum’s (Implats) proposed acquisition of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) is not the death knell for attempts by rival Northam Platinum to buy the company, analysts say. ..
