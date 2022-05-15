×

Business

OR Tambo fuel shortage hits airlines’ pockets hard

Erika Gibson Joernalis
15 May 2022 - 00:04

Airlines are spending as much as R1.5m on each flight to divert their aircraft for refuelling in Durban because of a continuing shortage of jet fuel at OR Tambo International...

