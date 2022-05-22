‘Go vegan, stay home and drink less’
Bank of America offers already hard-pressed South Africans a few tips to beat the Reserve Bank’s latest interest rate hike
22 May 2022 - 00:00
South Africans seeking respite from high inflation and looming price increases should consider going vegan, drinking less alcohol and avoiding bread, according to Bank of America. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.