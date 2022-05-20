Rupert warns of ‘bread riot’ risks
SA tycoon sees inflation, Covid in China and political polarisation as major threats
22 May 2022 - 00:00
Richemont shares plunged the most in more than two years on Friday after the Cartier owner said Chinese demand will be slower to recover than expected, clouding prospects for a market that has fuelled the luxury industry’s recent growth...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.