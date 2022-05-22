Transaction Capital: Rough ride ahead for minibus financing business as floods damage Toyota plant
22 May 2022 - 00:00
Vehicle and taxi financier Transaction Capital said the closure of the Toyota plant near Durban after the recent deadly floods will affect its minibus financing business, with pressure expected on earnings in the remainder of the financial year. ..
