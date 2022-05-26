×

Business

Numsa ends ArcelorMittal strike after signing wage deal

26 May 2022 - 07:58 By Nelson Banya
Numsa says it has reached an agreement with ArcelorMittal on its wage increases.
Image: 123RF/KITTIPONG JIRASUKHANONT

SA's largest metalworkers union says it has signed a wage deal with ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, ending a two-week strike over a pay dispute.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), which embarked on a strike on May 11 demanding a 10% wage hike, said it had agreed on a 6.5% increase across the board — on basic pay and allowances — backdated to April 1.

The company, Africa's biggest steel producer which is majority owned by Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal SA, also agreed to make a one-off payment to all workers of R5,000, the union said.

“Numsa is pleased to announce that it has signed an above-inflation increase for all workers at ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa),” Numsa said in a statement late Wednesday.

“We met with the executives of the company today to negotiate an end to the strike our members accepted. As a result, the strike at Amsa is over.”

ArcelorMittal was not immediately available to comment.

Reuters

