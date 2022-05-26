Numsa ends ArcelorMittal strike after signing wage deal
SA's largest metalworkers union says it has signed a wage deal with ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, ending a two-week strike over a pay dispute.
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), which embarked on a strike on May 11 demanding a 10% wage hike, said it had agreed on a 6.5% increase across the board — on basic pay and allowances — backdated to April 1.
The company, Africa's biggest steel producer which is majority owned by Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal SA, also agreed to make a one-off payment to all workers of R5,000, the union said.
“Numsa is pleased to announce that it has signed an above-inflation increase for all workers at ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa),” Numsa said in a statement late Wednesday.
“We met with the executives of the company today to negotiate an end to the strike our members accepted. As a result, the strike at Amsa is over.”
ArcelorMittal was not immediately available to comment.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.