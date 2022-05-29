Coal miners come under fire from shareholders over pollution
Activists take Exxaro and Thungela to task at AGMs
29 May 2022 - 00:00
SA's two biggest coal producers, Exxaro Resources and Thungela Resources, came under fire for climate change risks posed by their operations during their annual meetings this week. ..
