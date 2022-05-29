SA mining gets serious about alternative energy
Mining companies are stepping up efforts to switch their operations to renewable energy to mitigate load-shedding and to reduce their carbon emissions
29 May 2022 - 00:02
Mining companies are stepping up efforts to switch their operations to renewable energy to overcome the crippling national power shortage and reduce their carbon footprint, according to their representative body...
