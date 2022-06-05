Mixed reaction to Gold Fields’ Yamana play
Did Gold Fields pay too much? Or will the acquisition pay out in spades in the long run?
05 June 2022 - 00:00
The share price of JSE- and NYSE-listed Gold Fields fell sharply this week as the market reacted to the premium the group paid for Canada’s Yamana Gold. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.