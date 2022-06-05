×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Unions accept deal to end strike at Sibanye

After a three-month standoff, Amcu and NUM leaders agree to a three-year wage proposal by the CCMA

Dineo Faku Senior Reporter
05 June 2022 - 00:00

The wage strike led by the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association for Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold mines was called off on Friday, ending the high-profile impasse that began three months ago...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JOB ADS | QatarEnergy is hiring Careers
  2. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times
  3. Sanctions on Russia could extend SA’s mining boom Business
  4. Gold Fields to become fourth biggest gold miner with Yamana deal Business Times
  5. Tracking transformation: Sanlam Gauge 2022 report to 'drill deeper' into BBBEE Business

Latest Videos

Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'
Magistrate dismisses Malema and Ndlozi's discharge application, assault case ...