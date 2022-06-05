Unions accept deal to end strike at Sibanye

After a three-month standoff, Amcu and NUM leaders agree to a three-year wage proposal by the CCMA

The wage strike led by the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association for Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold mines was called off on Friday, ending the high-profile impasse that began three months ago...