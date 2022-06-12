×

Business

Comair liquidation puts 1,200 jobs at risk

Pandemic, added to other woes, means the end of the line for one of SA's oldest airlines

Nick Wilson Senior reporter
12 June 2022 - 00:00

A pandemic, soaring fuel prices, an ambitious relaunch and a grounding due to safety management issues in March led to Comair being left with no option this week but to apply for liquidation, putting 1,200 jobs at risk.  ..

