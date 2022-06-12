Does Neal Froneman cast too giant a shadow?
Many analysts praise the Sibanye CEO for his achievements, but the recent strike has raised questions about his tenure in some minds
12 June 2022 - 00:02
The bruising three-month strike at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations, which prompted a government threat to cancel its licence and reached to the Union Buildings, has raised questions in some minds about the leadership of CEO Neal Froneman...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.