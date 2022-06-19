‘Huge task’ in store for COP27 summit in Egypt after inconclusive UN climate talks
Developing nations say scant progress was made at the midyear session on key issues, in particular on setting up a finance facility to deal with mounting losses from extreme weather and rising seas
19 June 2022 - 00:00
A “disappointing” fortnight of UN talks in Bonn, Germany, has left much work to be done just five months before a crucial climate summit, diplomats and analysts said after negotiations failed to make progress on efforts to tackle climate change...
