SpaceX fires five staff for letter criticising Elon Musk

Billionaire described as a “distraction and embarrassment” in letter circulated to workers that called for greater inclusivity at the privately-owned rocket company

Private rocket company SpaceX fired at least five workers after it found they had drafted and circulated a letter criticising founder Elon Musk and urging executives to make the firm’s culture more inclusive, two people familiar with the matter said...