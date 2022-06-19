×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

SpaceX fires five staff for letter criticising Elon Musk

Billionaire described as a “distraction and embarrassment” in letter circulated to workers that called for greater inclusivity at the privately-owned rocket company

19 June 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters

Private rocket company SpaceX fired at least five workers after it found they had drafted and circulated a letter criticising founder Elon Musk and urging executives to make the firm’s culture more inclusive, two people familiar with the matter said...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Alexforbes: Building an inclusive future through insight, advice and impact Business Times
  2. Unions accept deal to end strike at Sibanye Business
  3. GEPF self-service website and app is live Business Times
  4. NEWSMAKER | Agri SA boss Jaco Minnaar: SA farmers quitting because of policy ... Business Times
  5. One in five SA businesses still have no women at all in senior positions Business Times

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...