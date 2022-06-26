×

Business

Equity report slams lack of transformation in the C-suite

Commission for Employment Equity says whites and Indians still have too many of the top jobs

Dineo Faku Senior Reporter
26 June 2022 - 00:00

The government's latest workplace transformation report has found that more than a quarter of private sector employers are not investing in meaningful training and development, and more than 20% do not have clear succession plans for the advancement of African, coloured and female employees to top, senior and middle-management levels...

