Fate of one of world’s biggest cobalt mines at stake in DRC dispute
26 June 2022 - 00:00
A dispute over one of the world's biggest copper and cobalt mines is escalating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, threatening to disrupt exports of essential battery materials and raising questions about the project’s future...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.