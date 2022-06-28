Qatar, Airlink deal set to bring improved access to SA's regional centres

Qatar Airways and Airlink have signed an agreement that is set to improve access to destinations such as Ggeberha (Port Elizabeth) Hoedspruit, Skukuza and George as well as Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

The partnership will also enable travellers to book from Southern Africa to destinations in the US such as New York and Dallas, cities in Europe such as London, Copenhagen and Barcelona, and points across Asia including Manila and Jakarta.

Qatar Airways already offers direct flights from Doha to Johannesburg 21 times weekly, to Cape Town 10 times weekly and to Durban four times weekly.

The airline's group CEO Akbar al Baker said: “Expanding our network with Airlink gives our customers more choice of destinations and flights, that we hope will contribute to the rapid recovery of travel, which plays such an important role in Southern African economies.”

“We have boosted our presence in the African market by adding eight new destinations since the start of the pandemic and fostering partnerships such as this dynamic agreement with Airlink which will greatly enhance our offering to our customers and support travel and trade.”

Qatar Airways said it was the only airline to launch new services in Southern Africa after the pandemic, starting operations to Luanda, Harare and Lusaka last year.

The new code-share flights are available for sale and will commence travel on July 6, subject to government approval.

