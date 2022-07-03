PPC urges government to act over cement dumping in SA
Producer says practice poses threat to jobs, survival of local industry
03 July 2022 - 00:00
PPC, SA’s largest cement manufacturer, has called on the government to investigate “cement dumping” by countries such as Vietnam, saying if the practice is left unchecked, it will threaten the survival of the local industry...
