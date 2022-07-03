Prosus shifts focus to existing businesses
Cost of capital has become too high because of rising inflation, interest rates
03 July 2022 - 00:01
Technology investment group Prosus, owned by Naspers, has paused making major acquisitions because of rising valuations and will focus on investing in its existing loss-making digital businesses to try to make them profitable...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.