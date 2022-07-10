Adapt or die, SA exporters told
Toyota SA and Nissan race to go electric in a bid to hold on to the European market
10 July 2022 - 00:00
Toyota, SA’s third-largest vehicle exporter, plans to switch to producing electric cars for Europe in the next five years, saying the local industry needs to adapt or lose the market. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.