Aussie retail group cottons on to growth opportunity in SA
New state-of-the-art Midrand complex will see increased physical stores
17 July 2022 - 00:00
Cotton On, the Australian retail group that first entered the South African market a decade ago, has ambitious growth plans, aiming to nearly double its store footprint across its brands over the next three-five years...
Aussie retail group cottons on to growth opportunity in SA
New state-of-the-art Midrand complex will see increased physical stores
Cotton On, the Australian retail group that first entered the South African market a decade ago, has ambitious growth plans, aiming to nearly double its store footprint across its brands over the next three-five years...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos