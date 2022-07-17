Fry’s says tougher labelling regulation will burn their business
Plant-based food producer warns government crackdown threatens 500 jobs
17 July 2022 - 00:00
Fry Family Food Co (Fry’s) has warned that if the government goes ahead with plans to seize plant-based meat products labelled with meat-related names, it could threaten the viability of its business and put 500 jobs at its Durban factory at risk...
Fry’s says tougher labelling regulation will burn their business
Plant-based food producer warns government crackdown threatens 500 jobs
Fry Family Food Co (Fry’s) has warned that if the government goes ahead with plans to seize plant-based meat products labelled with meat-related names, it could threaten the viability of its business and put 500 jobs at its Durban factory at risk...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos