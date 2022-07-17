×

Business

MTN targets Telkom again

R24bn deal could bring fibre increasingly closer to end users

17 July 2022 - 00:05 By THABISO MOCHIKO

MTN’s bid to buy Telkom in a deal an analyst says could be valued at about R24bn will give the country’s second biggest mobile network operator a huge boost to its fibre infrastructure network and accelerate its 5G rollout. ..

