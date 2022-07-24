Cell C urges probe into MTN-Telkom deal
Mobile operator wants to ensure smaller players can compete
24 July 2022 - 00:01 By THABISO MOCHIKO
The country’s fourth mobile service operator, Cell C, has called on regulators to assess carefully the proposed purchase by MTN of Telkom to ensure it does not reduce competition in the infrastructure market and that smaller operators can compete. ..
