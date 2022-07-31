×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Sanlam Gauge

BBBEE transactions important for transformation, but new rule could challenge implementation

31 July 2022 - 00:00 By LYNETTE DICEY
Sponsored

There is no question broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) transactions are important to achieve SA’s transformation objectives. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Oceana names new auditors, issues strong trading update Business
  2. Dirty money puts SA banks at high risk, watchdog warns Business
  3. Activist investors urge Tongaat to speed up restructuring plan Business
  4. Telkom files notice to oppose SIU investigation into Nigeria's MultiLinks ... Business Times
  5. ISAAH MHLANGA | Populist ‘revolutionary’ policies would plunge SA into ... Opinion

Latest Videos

'Criminals can't have more rights than law-abiding citizens': Malema
'The ANC is at its weakest,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference gets under way