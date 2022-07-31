Fending off the data privacy apocalypse
31 July 2022 - 00:02 By Arthur Goldstuck
In the year since the Protection of Personal Information Act came into effect, the Information Regulator has received more than 330 breach notifications and ransomware attacks on companies and individuals are escalating...
Fending off the data privacy apocalypse
In the year since the Protection of Personal Information Act came into effect, the Information Regulator has received more than 330 breach notifications and ransomware attacks on companies and individuals are escalating...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos