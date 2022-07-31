Sanlam Gauge

Financial sector met only its socioeconomic development target

As one of the leading drivers of SA’s economy, more needs to be done to achieve its envisaged pace of transformation

Sponsored

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)’s Financial Sector Outlook Study 2022 paints an encouraging picture of a South African economy that has limped out of its longest recession since 1992. However, it warned that the nation’s GDP is expected to only recapture pre-pandemic levels in 2025. ..